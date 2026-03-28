Tibet recognition blocked by China's diplomatic and economic leverage: Report

“In the annals of international diplomacy, recognition is the currency of sovereignty. Yet no state has ever formally recognised the Central Tibetan Administration as a legal government. The reason is not a lack of internal legitimacy. The CTA is a functioning exile administration with democratic elections and institutions. The reason is the iron grip of realpolitik. To recognise the CTA would be to challenge the People’s Republic of China’s territorial claims, a step no government has been willing to take given Beijing’s economic leverage and geopolitical weight," a European Times report detailed.