Amid suffering economy, Pakistan seeks to establish itself as exporter of fighter jets: Report

"First, the sale of jets is presented as a panacea for its debt trouble and future IMF bailouts. However, the production of the JF-17 jet, jointly ventured with China, has a significant manufacturing cost. This manufacturing cost is riddled with foreign exchange problems as many of the components need to be imported from China, Russia, and the UK. Besides, Pakistan is striking deals with risky partners like Libya, which, under the UNSC and Western sanctions, is not allowed to make defence procurements. So, the logistics of such deals remain a gaping issue," the report said.