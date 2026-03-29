China's Belt and Road projects tied to Iranian ports, rail corridors face heightened instability: Report

"Located at the crossroads of global commerce, the countries in the Middle East are a logistical bridge and an emerging ground for strategic investments. China has been making investments in Iran since 2005. Since the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016 to sign the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing has been working to turn Iran into the cornerstone of its Middle East strategy; establishing for itself a base in the region to counter the influence of the US and setting up corridors of trade to Africa and Europe," a report in Sri Lanka's daily Daily Mirror stated.