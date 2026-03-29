'Conflict with Afghanistan could evolve into prolonged war if Pakistan allowed to conduct military operations'

"For Western policymakers, the lesson is clear. The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan can no longer be treated as a secondary concern overshadowed by crises elsewhere. At a moment when Washington and its allies are attempting to dismantle global terrorist networks and maintain stability across multiple regions, they cannot afford to allow another state actor to exploit global distraction in order to reshape the strategic balance in South Asia. Ignoring the war along the Durand Line today could mean confronting a far larger crisis tomorrow," according to the report in Athens-based Directus.