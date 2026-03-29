India, Malta agree to deepen cooperation in ICT, healthcare and renewable energy

India and Malta share friendly and cordial relations. India was one of the first countries to recognise Malta's independence in 1964 and in 1965 established diplomatic relations with it. India and Malta share a common heritage, being members of the Commonwealth, according to High Commission of India in Malta statement. Malta attaches high degree of importance to Commonwealth, and had hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2005 and 2015.