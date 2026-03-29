Iran accuses US, Israel of targeting universities, warns of retaliation

"The reckless rulers of the White House should know that all the universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asian region are our legitimate targets, so the destruction of two universities in retaliation for the destroyed Iranian universities. We advise all staff, faculty, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas to stay within a one-kilometre radius of the aforementioned universities to protect their lives," it added, as quoted by IRIB.