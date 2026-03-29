Monk’s death in Tibet exposes China’s deepening repression: Report

“Samten was around twenty-five years old. He was part of Dhitsa Geden Tashi Chöding Ling, one of the four main monasteries in Palung County in the northern Amdo region. Founded by the first Je Shamar Pandita, the monastery has long been a centre for Tibetan-language education and monastic scholarship. It is home to about four hundred monks, many of whom have already felt the tightening grip of state surveillance,” the report detailed.