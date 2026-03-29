Nepal’s ex-Energy Minister Deepak Khadka arrested over money laundering charges

A total of 77 people lost their lives, and properties worth over NPR 84 billion were damaged during the uprising on September 8 and 9 last year, according to a government report. An inquiry commission, led by former Special Court chairperson Gauri Bahadur Karki, has recommended that Oli, Lekhak, and former Police Chief Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, which could lead to up to 10 years’ imprisonment if convicted.