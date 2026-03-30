Decades of nurturing terrorism leave Pakistan as 'most terror-affected' nation: Report

"For decades, Pakistan's role as a haven for armed militant groups has been treated largely as South Asia's problem -- a festering wound in the India-Pakistan relationship, a complication in the Afghanistan files, and a talking point in diplomatic communiques that go nowhere. The assumption, implicit in how Western capitals have long approached the issue, is that whatever happens in the badlands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or the madrassas of Lahore is essentially a regional matter, best left to the region to sort out," a report in 'One World Outlook' stated.