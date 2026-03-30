From guns to glamour: Khalistan-linked gangsters lure youth online

The police are monitoring accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X to find out more about the new type of recruitment process. The police are also watching who is commenting or liking the posts of these gangsters. An Intelligence Bureau official said that the Khalistani groups have instructed the gangster network to undertake a massive recruitment drive. They are in desperate need of the youth in their fold. These elements have realised that the ideology is something that is not catching on with the youth in Punjab, and hence the bait is being laid with the lure of money, the official added.