'Instrumentalisation of religion' driving conflict narratives in Pakistan: Report

"In recent years, particularly between 2022 and 2024, there has been a sharp increase in blasphemy cases, with hundreds of new prosecutions linked not only to genuine incidents but also to personal disputes, economic conflicts, and the targeting of minorities. Notable are the mass arrests of young digital users in 2023–2024 for allegedly 'blasphemous content', as well as mob violence incidents leading to lynchings and destruction of property, particularly in Punjab," she mentioned.