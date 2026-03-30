Pakistan trying to project itself as mediator in West Asia conflict demonstrates pressures it faces: Report

"Taken together, these factors explain why Pakistan is actively seeking to position itself as a mediator — a reflection of the pressures and constraints it faces, both external and internal. The broader narrative of Pakistan’s growing role in global diplomacy, therefore, needs to be treated with caution. Visibility does not automatically translate into influence. Being in the limelight during a crisis is not the same as possessing sustained diplomatic weight or independent strategic agency. One should not forget that Pakistan has often functioned as a close though subordinate ally of the US in pursuing regional objectives. Any assessment of its role must take this into account, as Pakistan has frequently operated within externally shaped frameworks — from Afghanistan to the broader West Asian landscape," Khurshid noted.