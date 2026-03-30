Rights group calls on Pakistan to stop attacks on civilian areas in Afghanistan

"Psychological and material damage: Attacks on residential properties and agricultural lands have caused substantial financial losses to local communities and have spread widespread fear across the area. Under international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the Four Geneva Conventions parties to an armed conflict are required to clearly distinguish between military and civilian targets. Indiscriminate or blind attacks on residential areas that endanger civilian lives constitute clear war crimes. We call upon Pakistani forces to immediately cease attacks on civilian areas and to respect international law. We urge the United Nations and international human rights organisations to investigate these violations and take appropriate action against those responsible," it added.