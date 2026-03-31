Dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed in 30 coordinated attacks across Balochistan, claims BLA

"Our series of coordinated attacks against the occupying Pakistani army across the length and breadth of occupied Balochistan continues with full force. So far, more than 30 attacks have been carried out in various areas, including Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Washuk, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, and Kech. These operations targetted the camps and military installations of the occupying Pakistani army, as well as the hideouts of the state-sponsored Death Squads," read a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.