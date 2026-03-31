Japan deploys long-range counterstrike missiles for 1st time despite opposition

Citizen representative Kujirai said after the meeting that the government's replies followed a "routine pattern," increasingly citing "confidentiality" as a pretext when declining to answer specific questions. He also criticised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push to "make Japan strong and wealthy," arguing it amounts to large-scale military expansion without adequate public accountability. "This is a misinterpretation of the citizens' demands and a very dangerous stance," he said.