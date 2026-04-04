Rescue Mission Races To Find Crew Member Of US Jet Downed Over Iran

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



By Alex Raufoglu and RFE/RL's Radio Farda

WASHINGTON -- Rescue teams continue to search early on April 4 for a US crew member missing after their fighter jet was brought down over Iran, one of two American forces planes reportedly knocked out of the sky in the region a day earlier.

A US official told RFE/RL one crew member was recovered while the search is ongoing for the second in the first known loss of an American plane, a two-seat F-15E jet, to hostile fire since the war began.

See Also: Trump Warns US 'Hasn't Even Started' To Destroy Iran, Says Regime Must Act 'Fast'

Separately, a US official later said another US Air Force warplane, an A-10 attack aircraft, crashed in the Persian Gulf and that the lone pilot in that incident was safely recovered. Full details were not immediately available.

Iranian state media also reported the downing of both planes. Iranian officials said they also were searching for the missing crew member of the first plane and urged citizens to report to the authorities any information that could lead to the airman's capture.

Specifics of the Iran rescue mission were not provided by the US official who spoke to RFE/RL.

The US military did not comment, but US President Donald Trump told NBC News that the downing of the jet would not affect negotiations with Iran as he continues to pressure Tehran to accept a US peace deal that regime figures have so far rejected.

Should a crew member be captured by Iranian forces, it would raise already high tensions and likely complicate US efforts as it attempts to fully degrade Tehran’s military assets and force the regime to agree to peace terms set out by Trump.

Israel has postponed its planned strikes on Iran so as not to interfere with the search efforts for the US crew member, Western officials told reporters on a call.

Search-And-Rescue Strategy

Asked what a potential search-and-rescue operation would involve, Richard Allen Williams, a retired US Army colonel and former NATO Defense Investment Division official, told RFE/RL that such missions are typically highly coordinated and heavily protected.

He explained that commanders would likely deploy a dedicated air-surveillance aircraft to oversee the operation, supported by air-security assets and ground forces capable of providing suppressive fire if needed.

These units would work to secure the crash site while rescue teams home in on the downed aircraft’s GPS signal.

See Also: Trump Says US 'In Negotiations Right Now' On Ending War Despite Iranian Denials

Additional aircraft and backup resources would remain on standby to respond quickly to any escalation or complications, he added.

Photos And Videos

Iranian sources published photos and videos of what they claimed was evidence of the incident.

"Military forces have launched a search operation to find the American fighter pilot who was hit earlier today," Iran's Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported.

While US military aircraft have crashed or been hit by Iranian missiles or drones while on the ground since the war broke out on February 28, the downing of the fighter jet, if confirmed officially, would be the first reported case of a US warplane downed by hostile fire.

On March 12, six US service personnel were killed when a KC-135 refueling tanker crashed after a mid-air collision with another refueling aircraft.

Just over two weeks later, on March 27, an Iranian missile and drone strike hit the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 12 American troops and heavily damaging at least two KC-135 aerial refueling planes.

Three US Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down over Kuwait on March 2 by friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses. The six crew members ejected safely into Kuwait.

Iran Launches Strikes Across Region

The report of the downing comes as Iran launched attacks across the Middle East on April 3, setting parts of a major Kuwaiti oil refinery ablaze and triggering air defense responses across the Gulf, as the war with the United States and Israel neared the end of its fifth week.

The refinery has been targeted several times since the war began and state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said firefighters were working to put out multiple fires from the strikes. Electricity, water, and renewable energy infrastructure in Kuwait were also hit in the attack.

Tehran continued to keep the pressure on Israel and its other Gulf Arab neighbors. Saudi Arabia said it had destroyed several Iranian drones, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, defenses were activated in the United Arab Emirates, and Israel reported incoming missiles.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates said an Egyptian citizen was killed at least 12 other people suffered "minor to moderate" injuries on April 3 in Iranian air attacks. Officials said seven Nepali nationals and five Indian citizens were injured.

Abu Dhabi official said the emirate's Habshan gas facilities suffered significant damage from falling debris after air defense operations.

US Has 'Not Even Started'

The latest wave of Iranian attacks follows comments from US President Donald Trump late on April 2 where he signaled further escalation, saying Washington had “not even started” its campaign against Iran and warning that more strikes on infrastructure were imminent, even as diplomatic efforts to contain the war showed little progress.

“The US hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran,” he wrote in a series of social media posts, adding that targets could include bridges and power plants. “Iran’s leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!”

He also shared video of a US strike on a newly built bridge linking Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. Iranian state media said the attack killed eight people and wounded 95. Iranian media said a separate drone strike hit a Red Crescent warehouse in the southern province of Bushehr, destroying two containers. The port city is a key maritime hub and home to Iran’s only nuclear power plant.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli strikes have destroyed about 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity, significantly hitting Tehran's ability to manufacture weapons.

"Together with our American friends, we continue to crush the terror regime in Iran. We are eliminating commanders, bombing bridges, bombing infrastructures," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Britain To Deploy Systems To Kuwait Amid Attacks

The latest exchange of attacks underscores how the war, which began with coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, is expanding across the region, disrupting global energy flows and raising pressure on world powers to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for oil and gas supplies.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced on April 3 that the country will deploy its Rapid Sentry air defense system to Kuwait to help protect British and Kuwaiti interests in the Gulf.

The Rapid Sentry is a ground-based short-range air defense system aimed at countering drone threats.

Iran has continued to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf while maintaining pressure on shipping routes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass in peacetime.

In a social media post on April 3, Trump said: "With a little more time, we can easily open the Hormuz Strait, take the oil, and make a fortune. It would be a 'gusher' for the world???"

Oil markets have reacted sharply and sent prices climbing. Shipping through the strait, once a stable corridor for global trade, has been increasingly disrupted.

Trump has said it is not the responsibility of the United States to reopen the waterway, urging countries that rely on the route to take action themselves.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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