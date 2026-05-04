Japanese delegation calls on Foreign Secy as both sides hold talks on advancing bilateral ties

"Japan and India are not merely major powers. We are nations with rich civilisations and long histories. Deepening Japan-India relations through cooperation in security, economic and industrial investment, and people-to-people exchanges will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. To that end, I shared the view with BJP President Nitin Nabin that it is necessary to promote party-to-party exchanges," Takayuki Kobayashi posted on X after the meeting.