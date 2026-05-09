Pakistan: More than 20,000 HIV patients go missing after starting treatment

Highlighting that children are among the most affected group, with new infections in the 0-14 age group rising from 530 in 2010 to 1,800 in 2023, the report said, “In several outbreak hotspots – including Larkana, Taunsa and Hyderabad – children comprised more than 80 per cent of new detected cases. And despite these outbreaks, banned reusable syringes are still available in the market, and blood bank regulation remains spotty.”