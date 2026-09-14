Center-left opposition bloc narrowly leads Swedish parliamentary election, preliminary results show

SWEDEN'S CENTER-LEFT OPPOSITION BLOC held a narrow lead in the country's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results.
With tallies reported from 93 per cent of voting districts early Monday, the opposition bloc was projected to secure 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, narrowly ahead of the right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, which was allocated 173 seats.
The opposition bloc, comprising the Social Democratic Party, the Left Party, the Green Party and the Center Party, had 49.5 per cent of the vote, while the right-wing bloc of the Moderate Party, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals had 49.1 per cent.
The Social Democrats remained the largest party with 28.1 per cent of the vote, followed by the Moderates at 19.9 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
Despite the opposition bloc's narrow parliamentary lead, Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson could face complicated negotiations over the formation of a new government, as the four parties have yet to agree on a governing formula.
The Center Party has ruled out joining a government that includes the Left Party, saying it would rather face an extraordinary election, while the Left Party has demanded cabinet representation. Swedish Television has described the problem as an "impossible equation."
At the Moderate Party's election-night gathering, Kristersson said he would contact other party leaders and explore whether a workable governing coalition could be formed.
"The election result could lead to a complicated government formation," he said. "Where it ends remains to be seen."
Meanwhile, two people were injured in a shooting in Finspang, a town in Ostergotland County in southeastern Sweden, on Sunday evening, local media reported.
The two injured people were found inside a car and taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Swedish police. A third person was also believed to have been in the vehicle.
Several people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
"We are investigating a serious crime. Investigative measures are underway at the scene," a police duty officer was quoted by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet as saying.
Police have opened an investigation into attempted murder. No further information was immediately available about the condition of the injured or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
News of the shooting emerged on the night of Sweden's parliamentary election, after polling stations closed at 8 p.m. local time and vote counting was underway across the country.
Crime was among the prominent issues during the election campaign and was one of the topics discussed in the final televised debate between leaders of Sweden's eight parliamentary parties ahead of the vote.
[AR]
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