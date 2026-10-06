RFE/RL Exclusive: Russian Computers, US Phones, Hunter Biden’s Laptop, Cracked By Powerful Russian-Made Software. Who's Behind It?  

Oxygen “had contracts with numerous countries, which tells us that it can compete with other players in the space, so based on that I’d say it’s accurate to describe it as a powerful piece of software,” Sandvik said.

In its announcement, the US Justice Department did not say the software contained malicious code or was used to gain unauthorized access. It said only that the criminal complaint “does not allege” that.

In a statement to RFE/RL, the Secret Service said use of Oxygen software “was immediately discontinued in February 2026 after security risks were identified by the agency. This program was used exclusively in air-gapped environments and there is no evidence that any sensitive information was compromised.”

"Air-gap" refers to computer networks that are isolated from unsecured networks, such as the wider Internet, to keep hackers or cyber intruders from gaining access, or to prevent the spread of malware.

The Defense Department did not respond to a request for comment.

In an e-mail to RFE/RL, the State Department, which signed a new contract in August, declined to say whether it continues to use the software., or whether it had any concerns about its security risks.

Marianne Meagher, who oversaw Oxygen Forensics’ sales to federal government agencies, said she had no idea the company was owned and controlled by Russian citizens.

“This software is so sophisticated. If you can use it to crack into anything, anywhere they did work, and you’re owned by Russians?” she said in an interview. "That’s problematic."

“You’re telling me that the Russians who owned and coded this shit, they’re not using, putting in backdoors? They’re not using it for their own purposes? Bullshit,” she said. “Pardon my French.”



“It sucks that Oxygen lied to the feds, but there is a bigger, bigger picture here,” she added.



Putting in a backdoor is “something that would be technically doable,” Sundvik said, “but I would assume US authorities would have the ability to check for and prevent it.”

Radio Moscow

Oxygen Software was founded in Russia in 2002 by Davydov and another man, Oleg Fyodorov.

Also listed as a co-founder was the Moscow Research Institute of Radio Communications, a former state entity that produces satellite communications systems and develops missile electronics, among other things. The institute was privatized in the early 1990s.

Fyodorov worked for the institute, as did his father, Yevgeny, who was a prominent Soviet and Russian specialist in military radio communication systems.

Until 2015, Oxygen Software was physically located on the institute’ premises. That year, the company moved its offices and changed its name to MKO-Systems -- the Russian acronym for the name of its lead product: Mobile Forensic Detective.

Two years prior, Davydov established Oxygen Forensics, based in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia. Reiber, a former Idaho police officer with experience in extracting data from mobile devices, joined the company in 2015.

Inside Russia, Oxygen’s software became an industry leader, popular among law enforcement agencies like the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry, and the Federal Security Service, or FSB.

It’s unclear when exactly the Moscow Research Institute ceased being listed as a co-owner.

But after the institute went bankrupt in 2022, it was bought by a group of investors that included Eduard Bendersky, a former FSB special forces officer. Bendersky’s son-in-law is Maksim Yakubets, a programmer who developed a notorious form of ransomware known as Evil Corp. Yakubets was indicted by US authorities in 2019, and is now on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

In 2024, US and British authorities called Bendersky a “key enabler of Evil Corp.”

RFE/RL was unable to establish a connection between Bendersky and Oxygen Software.

MKO-Systems received an e-mail from RFE/RL seeking comment, but did not respond. Fyodorov did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Davydov, who remained in British custody pending possible extradition, could not be reached for comment.

US Investments

In Russia, the Mobile Forensic Detective software is used widely, according to activists and experts, to break into electronic devices, often as part of politically motivated prosecutions.

Among the targets: RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who was arrested on a visit to her native country in 2023 and sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison on charges she and RFE/RL said were unfounded. She was released in a prisoner exchange in August 2024.

In the United States, Oxygen Forensics netted lucrative contracts with government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the force that polices US borders and enforces immigration laws. The Secret Service bought the software for its National Computer Forensics Institute.

Internal sales charts shared with RFE/RL showed the company had contracts with dozens of agencies, federal and state, and numerous entities around the world.

According to court filings, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Oxygen began trying to conceal its Russian ownership, fearing the loss of US government contracts. The company set up a similarly named intermediary in Cyprus: Oxygen Cyprus.

Contrary to RFE/RL’s reporting, which found that Oxygen changed the name of its Russian entity to MKO-Systems in 2015, the Justice Department alleged the change occurred after 2022.

The five Russian owners, meanwhile, disappeared from Russian corporate filings, but prosecutors alleged that they continued to make company decisions, control payments, and retain oversight of corporate bank accounts.

Reiber, who could not be reached for comment, allegedly certified to the US government in 2022 and 2023 that Oxygen Forensics had no other owners, a key requirement for federal government contracts.

In November 2023, ownership of MKO-Systems was transferred to an obscure tech company called Prostranstvo IT. The company does not appear to disclose its current shareholders, and RFE/RL was unable to identify them.

Court Fight

In December 2023, Oxygen Forensics hired a Russian-speaking American man named Max Weissberg to help market the company, including producing promotional videos.

Weissberg was fired 22 months later, in October 2025, according to a lawsuit Oxygen filed against him seeking the return of two laptop computers and other digital files. The company accused Weissberg of “spreading false and defamatory statements that Oxygen Forensics was owned and controlled by the Russian Federal Security Service.”

Weissberg told RFE/RL that, in April 2024, he traveled to Moscow, where he met several of Oxygen’s Russian employees, including Davydov and Fyodorov.

See Also: Former US Diplomat Fried Warns Mixed Signals Could Undercut Russia Sanctions

While Davydov and other employees in Moscow were affable, Fyodorov was brusque and dour, he said.

“I don’t think he himself is FSB, but I think he definitely has friends and therefore he is untouchable,” Weissberg said. “Tons of swagger.”

Weissberg said he filed a whistle-blower complaint with the State Department last year, in October 2025, alleging Oxygen was misrepresenting its ownership.

The day after the Justice Department announced the criminal charges, on September 24, 2026, Weissberg said he met with investigators from the US Commerce Department, who asked him for more details about the company’s employees

They also told Weissberg an investigation into the company was opened initially the previous year, in October 2025, he said.

A Political Laptop

Well before Dimitrelos was hired to perform the data extraction using Oxygen’s software, Hunter Biden’s Apple laptop had been at the center of a white-hot scandal in US politics.

Biden, who was struggling with severe drug addiction, gave the damaged laptop to a repair shop in 2019, after which its data and content -- some of which was lurid or suggestive of shady business deals -- were shared with Republican lawyers and activists; several US news outlets published stories.

Major social media companies ended up restricting distribution of the stories, citing allegations that Russia might have tampered with the data.

Hunter Biden was charged in September 2023 with illegally possessing a gun while he was a drug addict -- a felony under US law -- and convicted by a federal jury nine months later.

During the court proceedings, an FBI agent testified that the agency had verified the authenticity of the laptop.

RFE/RL could not determine if the FBI used Oxygen’s software on the laptop.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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