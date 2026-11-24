See Also: Jensen Huang desires to return as Nvidia chief in his first public message after the resignation

The Board of Directors unanimously took the decision to bring back the co-founder of one of the biggest tech companies in the world, as president, CEO and board member. “The Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the company said in an official statement.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

Colette Kress who was appointed as an interim CEO after Jensen’s resignation will now be working as Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer. Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

Thanking all his supporters and family Jensen Huang said he can’t wait more to get back to work. He also praised the leadership of Kress and Jones for leading the company in a grave situation like that. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution .I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” said Jensen Huang.

Following Huang’s reinstatement an unprecedented jump of 33% in the shares of the Nvidia was noticed on Monday adding more than $ 1 trillion to the market value of the company.

Three days before the decision US president Donald Trump publicly urged Nvidia to hire Jensen back as the CEO and called him one of the most brilliant minds in the world. Accepting that Huang “made some bad decisions” Trump argued that he’s a “good man” and the company should reinstate him.