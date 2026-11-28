HUMAN RIGHTS OF WOMEN and girls have come under scrutiny in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since 2021, with alarming concerns raised over the curtailment of their basic rights. The Taliban returned to power in 2021 and has been widely criticized for its treatment of women, depriving them of basic necessities, including access to education and healthcare.
Over the last couple of years, various laws have been introduced in the country by the Taliban-led government, with many human rights groups calling out what they describe as blatant attacks on women and girls. Earlier this year in 2026, reports emerged that the Taliban had legalized domestic violence against women and children. The situation becomes even more dire for a woman who must prove before a judge that she has been a victim of domestic violence by showing her injuries while remaining fully covered in a burqa. The law states that a man who causes injuries to his wife can face a prison sentence of up to 15 days.
Latest reports dated November 28, 2026 have claimed that the Taliban has banned women's names from being written in official documents in some regions of the country. Five years into Taliban rule, multiple reports of basic human rights violations have emerged. Here are some of the reported acts of violence against women and children that have been introduced into law in Afghanistan.
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According to the latest reports, the Taliban has ordered the removal of women’s names from official documents in Balkh, northern Afghanistan. The order further states that healthcare workers and government employees have been directed to address women in documents as ‘Bibi’, which translates to “older woman” or “grandmother.” The New York Post reports that some women are also referred to as “goat” or “cow”. Women’s rights activist Lalah Osmany, based in Germany, tells El País that “this is a systematic process of dehumanisation.” Social taboos surrounding the use of women’s names have persisted in Afghanistan; however, there are no strict laws barring the use of women’s names in official documents as of now.
The harsh realities that women in Afghanistan face have been the topic of discussion on several occasions over the last couple of years. As per reports, in many parts of the country under Taliban rule, male doctors are not allowed to provide medical assistance to pregnant women. The United Nations (UN) has reported some of these harsh instances, including one in which a woman shared how she had suffered multiple miscarriages because she did not have proper access to healthcare. If a pregnant woman dies due to the unavailability of female doctors, her husband can marry another woman under Taliban rule.
Earlier this year in May, 2026, reports emerged of a new rule in Afghanistan's family law that gained widespread attention for all the wrong reasons. A 31-article regulation was approved by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, covering rules related to child marriage, religious matters and legal subjects. According to the regulation titled ‘Principles of Separation Between Spouses’, the silence of a virgin girl can be interpreted as consent to marriage. This provision in the law was heavily criticised. The rule does not apply to married women or boys.
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According to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), nearly 2.2 million girls have reportedly been banned from attending school in Afghanistan. Calling the situation tragic, UNESCO claimed that Afghanistan remains the only country where secondary and higher education have been restricted for women and girls. Under Taliban rule, the doors of schools and universities have been shut to women, directly violating their basic human rights. The bans were initially reported to be a temporary measure, but the restrictions have never been lifted since their introduction.
In Afghanistan, women and girls are mostly expected to remain in their respective households, and if they wish to venture out, they must follow a strict dress code. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan dictates that women wear clothing that covers their bodies and faces, or risk arrest for violating the dress code. The UN reported that more than 52 women were apprehended for violating the dress code between July and September 2026. In 2023, the Taliban-led government had ordered the closure of all hair and beauty salons in the country.
The BBC reported that women are only allowed to travel more than 72 kilometres if accompanied by a male relative. All these restrictions on women have only intensified despite international condemnation, raising concerns over the situation of women and children in Afghanistan.
[Og/VS/HP]
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