HUMAN RIGHTS OF WOMEN and girls have come under scrutiny in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since 2021, with alarming concerns raised over the curtailment of their basic rights. The Taliban returned to power in 2021 and has been widely criticized for its treatment of women, depriving them of basic necessities, including access to education and healthcare.

Over the last couple of years, various laws have been introduced in the country by the Taliban-led government, with many human rights groups calling out what they describe as blatant attacks on women and girls. Earlier this year in 2026, reports emerged that the Taliban had legalized domestic violence against women and children. The situation becomes even more dire for a woman who must prove before a judge that she has been a victim of domestic violence by showing her injuries while remaining fully covered in a burqa. The law states that a man who causes injuries to his wife can face a prison sentence of up to 15 days.

Latest reports dated November 28, 2026 have claimed that the Taliban has banned women's names from being written in official documents in some regions of the country. Five years into Taliban rule, multiple reports of basic human rights violations have emerged. Here are some of the reported acts of violence against women and children that have been introduced into law in Afghanistan.

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