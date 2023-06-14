"I know everything happens for a reason but sometimes I wish I knew what the reason is"
Name ?
Apoorva Singh
Qualifications?
MSc Biotechnology
From where do you put up?
Modinagar, Ghaziabad
Occupation?
Content Writer
Favourite Genre(s)
Romance, Paranormal
Favourite Author(s)
Jane Austen, Colleen Hoover
Favourite Book(s)
Pride and Prejudice, Fault in our stars, Me before You
What was your first ever write up?
A poem - "Love”
What inspires you to write?
My emotions, when I am not able to show then I just pen it down.
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
"I know everything happens for a reason but sometimes I wish I knew what the reason is"
Kindly mention your Publication(s), if any:
Unloved - By Apoorva Singh
https://notionpress.com/read/unloved
Any upcoming books or publications?
Yes, a book is in the process.
What is your best written line?
You are home, just me being with you gives me peace.
Are you interested in sharing some of your unpublished write ups with NewsGram?
Yes
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Yes, my book “Unloved” and ''Pride and Prejudice''.
Have you ever received any Momentos or Awards for your writing? If yes, Please mention them.
Not yet, but a digital certificate is on the way for publishing my book.
According to you, what are the things changed in Modern Literature?
Modern literature, what a transformation! It's all about diversity now, because apparently, only certain voices mattered before. And let's not forget the obsession with experimenting with form and style, as if traditional storytelling just wasn't cutting it anymore. Genres? Who needs 'em! Everything's getting mashed up into one big confusing mess. And let's not overlook the trend of borrowing ideas from other fields, because literature alone isn't pretentious enough. So, buckle up folks, because modern literature is here to challenge everything you thought you knew, whether you like it or not.
If you get a chance, what changes would you like to make?
If given the chance, I'd revitalize literature by fostering interactive experiences and amplifying diverse voices, creating an engaging and inclusive literary world.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
Yes
What message would you like to give to the budding writers?
Just go with the flow, don’t give up. You can pen it down and make your dream come true.