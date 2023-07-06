"Don’t fight the Darkness & Chaos inside you, embrace it"
Name
Dr. Darshit Jagdish Patel
Languages you speak and write
Hindi, Marathi, English, Russian, German
Qualifications
MD, General Medicine (MBBS), Diploma in Painting
Where do you reside currently?
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
Occupation
Physician
Favorite Genre(s)
Most of my inclinations resonate with my Mood at that particular moment, hence the so-called ‘favourites’ keep on hopping from one place to another. I may be drawn towards engaging with various topics and genres, namely those pertaining to Health & Wellness, Satire, Nihilism, Politics, Dystopian literature, and Psychology.
Favorite Author(s)
Friedrich Nietzsche, Sigmund Freud, Charles Bukowski & Chanakya
Favorite Book(s)
The Ego & the ID, Master & Margarita, Beyond Good & Evil, Death-and After?, etc.
What was your first ever write up?
It is hard to pin-point when these events started, as far as I remember it was somewhere in the year 2015 when I first began to spill the fragments of my psyche on paper. I started working on two Subjects consecutively, one of them was a ‘Comparative study between Pneumonia & Tuberculosis’ which surprisingly got me a distinction in Phthisiology in Russia & the other was ‘My Dream Journal’.
What inspires you to write?
The Internal Chaos, Human Beings & the Fractured way of Life.
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
Hope, Optimism, & Positivity can be poisonous to the Soul.
Kindly mention your Publication(s), if any:
Any upcoming books or publication?
Posthumous Publications sound Fascinating!
What is your best written line?
Don’t fight the Darkness & Chaos inside you, embrace it. We may be black, white, yellow, red, green, pink, or even Rainbow, you need to accept yourself first, make peace with your insecurities, know your flaws & strengths, and understand your significance in this world. Do this before you expect your parents to accept you, and your friends to respect you & do this before you expect society to understand your worth.
Have you ever received any Mementos or Awards for your writing? If yes, please mention them.
Nein
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
Probably offer me/him/it a glass of Whiskey with a fading smile.
Who do you look up to the most?
My Parents.
What superpower do you wish that you had?
GOD or the Devil... it gets confusing at times.
According to you, what are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
Humans write to impress, they are writing to get famous, make money & convince themselves that they fit in the norms of Society. The passion, the fragments of Freewill & fearlessness are fading away with the disintegrating Matrix.
If you get a chance, what changes would you like to make?
I believe that it is too late for this now.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
No
What message would you like to give to the budding writers?
Observe the threads of all the events happening around you, observe the details, and think about how they affect you and how you react to them.
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Try to read all the Religious Literature, & read at least 30 pages of anything everyday.
