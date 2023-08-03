Inspiring Life: Writing - My Emotional Therapeutic Escape
Name
Khizra Fatima
Languages you speak and write
English, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic.
Qualifications
I am currently pursuing Bachelor's in Science.
Where do you reside currently?
Mahoba
Favorite Genre(s)
Science Fiction, Mystery, Literary Fiction.
Favorite Author(s)
Hanya Yanagihara,
Alice Oseman,
Jenny Han,
Collen Hoover.
Favorite Book(s)
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara,
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover,
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.
What was your first ever write up?
I wrote a short novel. It is unpublished.
What inspires you to write?
Writing is an immensely emotional process. The life around me, the people I meet in my life, the unverbalized emotions I find myself in. These things inspire me to write. Writing is literal therapy for me.
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
'Things get broken, and sometimes they get repaired, and in most cases, you realize that no matter what gets damaged, life rearranges itself to compensate for your loss, sometimes wonderfully' - Hanya Yanagihara.
Any upcoming books or publication?
I am currently working on novel.
What is your best written line ?
After gloomy weather, the flowers were in anticipation of seeing the sunshine.
As the darkness fades away, the sun came up, over the clouds and the flowers can't hide their feelings of happiness anymore. They welcomed the sun. The sun smiled and the flowers rejoiced.
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Loveless by Alice Oseman and A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
I'll tell her to stay honest with herself and to never compromise her health no matter what.
Who do you look up to the most?
My family
What superpower do you wish that you had?
A superpower to read minds.
According to you, what are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
Honest emotions and realistic situations.
If you get a chance, what changes would you like to make?
I would like to be more creative.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
No
What message would you like to give to the budding writers?
Be honest with your writings. Write the truth and never twist your thoughts in the urgency of being original.
Khizra Fatima/Writer's Quill/SR