Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Yamuna Becomes A Stinking Sewage Canal Due to Pollution
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Yamuna Becomes A Stinking Sewage Canal Due to Pollution

The Yamuna polluted by industrial effluents, drain water released by human settlements on the flood plains, and sewage discharge from towns

0
Yamuna
Pathetic scene at the Yamuna river between Babars Ram Bagh to Jahangirs Etmauddaula to Akbars Fort, and Shah Jahans Taj Mahal a few kilometers downstream. Pinterest

White foamy froth from detergents, dead animal bodies, domestic garbage packed in polythene bags, construction site debris, and stink all around! That is the pathetic scene at the Yamuna river between Babar’s Ram Bagh to Jahangir’s Etmauddaula to Akbars Fort and Shah Jahan’s Taj Mahal a few kilometers downstream.

These glorious Mughal monuments were sited near the waters of the holy Yamuna, revered by Hindus as a goddess. But alas! Due to the apathy of successive governments, the Yamuna is a stinking sewage canal today.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The flow of water has reduced to a trickle as upstream barrages have held back all the fresh supply. The small quantity that is discharged at Okhla barrage is diverted to the Agra Canal. What flows down to Agra is industrial effluents, drain water released by human settlements on the flood plains, and sewage discharge from towns like Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Vrindavan, and Mathura.

“It makes little sense to measure the level of pollution in the water, because the liquid flowing down is not water by any definition,” according to activist Sandeep Agarwal of India Rising.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

As the temperature has now started dropping, the pollution level has gone up many times. The aquatic life is under threat due to the depletion of oxygen in the water.

The four months of the general lockdown and shutdown of monuments for six months proved a healing time for nature. But scanty rain in the Agra region and now garbage burning and the festival season is pushing up the pollution level again.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Despite global concern expressed from time to time over the high level of air and water pollution in Agra, posing a threat to the safety of the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, and another half a dozen Mughal monuments in and around the city, neither the state government nor the central authorities have taken appropriate measures to contain the environmental threats, say green activists.

Yamuna
Years ago, the Supreme Court had ordered shifting of dairies, dhobi ghats, and transport companies from the Yamuna Kinara road, but the district administration has failed to comply with the orders. Pinterest

Even union transport minister Nitin Gadkari has forgotten his promise soon after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, that he would start a steamer service to ferry tourists from Delhi to Agra. Not one baby step has been taken to clean the river, desilt or dredge the slush to make way for uninterrupted flow of fresh water in the river, says Shravan Kumar Singh, vice president of the Braj Mandal Heritage Conservation Society.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has two Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member, nine MLAs, one mayor, one district board chairman. It is the ruling party both in the state and at the Centre, but sadly all of them have collectively failed to restore the good health of the Yamuna river. Over the years, thousands of crores of rupees have been squandered on cleaning the Ganga and the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh, but both the rivers continue to remain in a pathetic condition, laments environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya.

Most big and small rivers in India need attention. A nationwide program to clean, desilt, dredge the river beds is long overdue. The opposition parties too have been equally guilty of not taking up the cause of rivers and lakes and other water bodies, river activists in Agra say.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ‘जंगलराज’ के सहारे सत्ता तक पहुंचने में जुटा राजग !  

To keep the river alive a regular minimal flow in the Yamuna round the year should be the first priority of the government. The share of water for downstream cities has to be released by Haryana and Delhi. “This is the first requirement to ensure that the river did not die and the rich aqua life was protected as also to bring down the pollution level.”

All the drains from Delhi to Agra opening into the river have to be diverted. Not a single drain should be allowed to discharge untreated wastewater. The UP pollution control board should identify and take appropriate action against polluters. The Pollution Act provides jail terms and penalties for polluting community water resources, river activists said. At least one meter of silt has to be removed so that water seeps, percolate, and raises the water table of the city, activists Rahul Raj and Deepak Rajput said.

Years ago, the Supreme Court had ordered shifting of dairies, dhobi ghats, and transport companies from the Yamuna Kinara road, but the district administration has failed to comply with the orders. One wonders what the River Police squad is doing, as people are still seen defecating on the river bed, as in the past, green activist Padmini Iyer said.

Also Read: Why Choose Parimatch Casino India?

River activists demanded immediate action on the Yamuna barrage project hanging fire for at least two decades for want of political will. “The Yogi government has already sanctioned a Rs 350 crore rubber check dam downstream of the Taj Mahal, but for reasons unknown, and of course the indifference of the local politicians, the project remains a non-starter,” said Dr. Harendra Gupta, a medical practitioner. Six feet of standing water behind the Taj Mahal, Etmauddaula, Ram Bagh has to be ensured, to keep the monuments healthy and safe from pollution, apart from adding to the scenic ambiance, he added. (IANS)

Previous article87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Yamuna Becomes A Stinking Sewage Canal Due to Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
White foamy froth from detergents, dead animal bodies, domestic garbage packed in polythene bags, construction site debris, and stink all around! That is the...
Read more

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a novel device to sample earwax that can also measure levels of stress in your life, paving the...
Read more

Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive, and increase self-confidence. The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her...
Read more

Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the national capital in order to give relief...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada