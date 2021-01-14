Thursday, January 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals 10 Hidden Facts About Festival Makar Sankranti
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

10 Hidden Facts About Festival Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is the only festival of Hindu that matches with the Gregorian Calendar

0
Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of warmer and longer days. Pixabay

 BY SHWETA PORWAL

Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a Hindu festival celebrated in January which marks the termination of the winter season and the beginning of a new Harvest season. The day is observed each year in the lunar month of Magha which corresponds with the month of January as per the Gregorian calendar.

Every year the festival is celebrated on 14th January on the basis of the solar cycle. The auspicious festival is dedicated to Lord Sun. On this day, the sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn or makar marking the end of shorter days and the beginning of longer days.  People of India and Nepal celebrate the festival everywhere with different rituals.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The outline of the festival holds very basic information but if we dive deep into the matter, you will find plenty of hidden gems and facts about Makar Sankranti.

So, let’s take a look at 10 hidden facts of Makar Sankranti:

A Hindu festival based on Solar Cycle:

Makar Sankranti is one of the few Hindu festivals that take place on the basis of the Solar cycle. While most Hindu festivals take place on the basis of the Lunar cycle.

Different places, different Names:

Almost every Indian state celebrates the festival with different names. In Haryana and Punjab, it is known as Lohri, Uttar Pradesh – Kichdi, Assam- Bhogali, Bihar- Til Sankranti, Tamil Nadu- Pongal.

The beginning of the auspicious spring season:

The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of warmer and longer days of the spring season. The festival and day are regarded auspicious as the days are considered sacred overnights by the Hindus.

Makar Sankranti
Flying kites on Makar Sankranti is a ritual. Flickr

The significance of flying kites:

Gathering and flying kites are termed as an auspicious ritual of the festival. The main significance of the ritual indicates the old tradition where surviving a long winter season includes a lot of infections and sickness. So, basking in the sun would help to kill all the bad bacteria to a certain extent.

The story of Bhisma’s death on Makar Sankranti:

It is believed that in Mahabharat, Bhisma while lying on the bed of arrows prepared by Arjun, waited until the dawn of Makar Sankranti to finally take his last breath.

A festival of Gudd and Til:

Do you know, why we say, “Til Gudd Kha Gudd Gudd Bola”? It is believed that the Lord Sun never got along with his son Shani. On the day of Makar Sankranti, Lord Sun visits Shani and finally forgives him. The festival is marked as a day of Forgiveness, forgetting past quarrels, and say words of love.

Makar Sankranti
“Til Gudd Kha Gudd Gudd Bola”. Flickr

The significance of cow worship on Makar Sankranti:

The worship of cows is defined as a god sent aid for agriculture. It is believed that Shiva ordered Nandi to remain on Earth and help the people plow the fields as they would need more food grains now.

Makar Sankranti is the Thanksgiving of India:

The festival is a celebration of the harvest, a day to greet family, share a meal together, and exchange pleasantries.

ALSO READ: Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

A festival celebrated on the same day of the English calendar every year:

Makar Sankranti is the only festival of Hindu that matches with the Gregorian Calendar. It always takes place on January 14.

Approximately 1500 years ago, when Aryabhatta was alive, Makar Sankranti and Uttrayan Coincided, due to which the festival is also known as Uttrayan.

Previous articleLohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival
Next articleWhat Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans’ growing dependence on mobile phones highlights the fact that seamless, fast, versatile, and up-to-date applications for the smooth functioning of our everyday tasks...
Read more
Business

What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Python, Digital Marketing, and Web Development popular among students: Internshala Trainings Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has brought out a report highlighting the...
Read more
Indian festivals

Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE The Punjabi harvest festival is called Lohri and arrives just a night before Makara Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans’ growing dependence on mobile phones highlights the fact that seamless, fast, versatile, and up-to-date applications for the smooth functioning of our everyday tasks...
Read more

What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Python, Digital Marketing, and Web Development popular among students: Internshala Trainings Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has brought out a report highlighting the...
Read more

10 Hidden Facts About Festival Makar Sankranti

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
 BY SHWETA PORWAL Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a Hindu festival celebrated in January which marks the termination of the winter season and the beginning...
Read more

Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE The Punjabi harvest festival is called Lohri and arrives just a night before Makara Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of...
Read more

Study: Stress In Expecting Mothers Impact Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Expecting mothers, stop worrying or taking any kind of stress as it may affect your baby's chance of developing the disease, a new study...
Read more

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada