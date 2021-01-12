Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

Farmers in Punjab consider Lohri as their New Year in the terms of finance

0
Lohri
The harvest festival is referred to different names in different states of India. Pinterest

BY NEHA HEGDE

The Punjabi harvest festival is called Lohri and arrives just a night before Makara Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of winter. Lohri is mostly celebrated by the Hindus and Sikhs to honor the harvested crops in winter. The harvest festival is referred to different names in different states of India, Pongal in Tamilnadu, Makara Sankranthi in Gujurat, Bengal, and Karnataka, Bihu in Assam, and Tai Pongal in Kerala.

Farmers in Punjab consider Lohri as their New Year in the terms of finance. A bonfire is lighted-up on the night of Lohri and people enjoy singing, dancing, and offering leftovers.

Lohri celebrates the winter rabi crops which are sown in winters such as Sarson (mustard leaves), sesame, whole wheat, and spinach are an integral part of the festival. It is their tradition to serve sinner after the celebration is done around the bonfire.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The winter harvests such as popcorns, peanuts, jaggery, Rewari, and gajak are distributed to all neighbors, friends, and relatives. Girls of the families dress up traditionally and perform Gidha.

“Til” means sesame and “Rohri” means jaggery and these are the traditional food of this festival. Lohri got its original name which is “Tilohri” by these two words.

Lohri
The flames of the fire during the bonfire are known to carry messages to the Sun. Pinterest

During the bonfire, families dance and enjoy famous tunes of this festival like “Sundariye Mundariye Ho.” “Dholis” present at several gatherings is another sight rendering traditional Punjabi touch to the celebrations as people enjoyed ‘Bhangra’ dancing.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: राम मंदिर आंदोलन पर डॉक्युमेंट्री रिलीज

Lohri is also believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar Calendar. It implies the end of the coldest month of the year and indicates the arrival of the Sun as Earth now starts to turn towards the Sun. The Sun god is also worshipped during Lohri.

In the context of folklores, the flames of the fire during the bonfire are known to carry messages to the Sun which is why the day after Lohri is warm and sunny bringing an end to “gloomy” winter days. The following day is celebrated as ‘Makara Sankranti’ to mark the beginning of bright days ahead.

ALSO READ: Religious People Less Likely To Suffer Depression and Anxiety: Says Study

Foods like gajak and puffed rice and items like popcorn are thrown into the bonfire to indicate Agni- The God of Fire. It is said that these offerings are thrown in the sparkling flames to effectively impress the gods and thus seek blessings for their family and a good future.

Previous articleStudy: Stress In Expecting Mothers Impact Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study: Stress In Expecting Mothers Impact Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Expecting mothers, stop worrying or taking any kind of stress as it may affect your baby's chance of developing the disease, a new study...
Read more
Lead Story

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE The Punjabi harvest festival is called Lohri and arrives just a night before Makara Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of...
Read more

Study: Stress In Expecting Mothers Impact Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Expecting mothers, stop worrying or taking any kind of stress as it may affect your baby's chance of developing the disease, a new study...
Read more

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting...
Read more

Ways To Improve Computer’s Learning Ability

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Computer-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) can function more like human intelligence when programmed to use a much faster technique for learning new objects, researchers say....
Read more

No More Extensions To Pay Tax Penalty

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Direct Taxes dashed hopes of all taxpayers waiting for further extension of due dates for filing tax returns rejecting all...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada