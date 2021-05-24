3 Delicious And Easy Summer Treats Recipes

As season changes and we await monsoon, renowned chef Harpal Singh from Tata Sky Cooking brings some recipes that are easy-to-cook and deliciously filling.

Karele Ke Chips

Prep. Time: 15-20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Serve 4.

Ingredient Quantity

Bitter gourd (karela) 2 No. (Medium)

Turmeric powder 1 Tsp.

Sugar 2 Tbsp.

Lemon 1 No.

Gram flour (besan) ï¿½ cup

Rice flour 2 Tbsp.

Oil for deep Frying

Salt to taste

Red chili powder 1 Tsp.

Carom seeds (ajwain) 1 Tsp.

Chaat masala 1 Tsp.

Water as required

Method:

1. Wash bitter gourd and pat dry. Take out skin with the help of a small knife and cut into slices

2. Take a mixing bowl; add sliced bitter gourds, turmeric, sugar, lemon juice mix it well until sugar gets melts. Keep it aside for 15-20min

3. After 15-20 min. wash them in running water

4. Take another bowl add slice washed bitter gourd, gram flour, rice flour, salt, red chili powder, and carom seeds, and mix well. Add water as required and mix well, so that all slices are coated well with the masala mixture.

5. Meanwhile heat oil in a deep pan/kadai for deep frying. Once it’s hot, add bitter gourd slices to the oil in batches. Fry on the medium-low flame on both sides till the bitter gourds are crispy

6. Remove them from oil and drain on absorbent paper

7. Sprinkle chat masala on top. Serve with sweet chili sauce or tamarind chutney

Instant Bread Cheese Vada

Prep. Time: 10-15 min.

Cook Time: 15min.

Serve 4.

Ingredient Quantity

Bread Slice 8-10 No.

Curd ï¿½ Cup

Rice flour 3 Tbsp.

Cumin seeds 1 Tsp.

Ginger chopped 1 Tsp.

Green chilly chopped 2-3 No.

Coriander chopped 2 Tbsp.

Baking soda ï¿½ Tsp.

Curry leaves 1 Sprig

For stuffing:

Cheese cube (small) 100 Gm.

Paneer cube (small) 100 Gm.

Ginger chopped 1 Tsp.

Green chilly chopped 1-2 No.

Coriander chopped 1 Tbsp.

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:

1. Cut the side of each bread, tear off them into small pieces and add them to the mixing bowl

2. Add Curd, Rice flour, Cumin seeds, Ginger, Green chili, Coriander, soda, curry leaves, and salt

3. Mix it well and make dough. Keep it aside

4. Take another mixing bowl Add Cheese, Paneer, Ginger, Green chili, and Coriander. Mash it all together. Add salt and mix well

5. Take bread mixer and make a ball, flatten them gently, put paneer and cheese mix in middle and roll it around

6. heat oil in a pan and fry them in slow heat

7. When vadas are half done take them out from oil keep them aside for a while and fry them again in medium flame till golden brown. Remove them on tissue paper

8. Serve with tomato ketchup and green chutney

Methi Anda Pakoda

Prep. Time: 8-10 min.

Cook Time: 10 min.

Serve 4.

Ingredient Quantity

Palak chopped 1 Cup

Methi Leaves, chopped 2 Cup

Coriander Leaves, chopped ï¿½ Cup

Eggs, boiled 6 No.

Paneer, grated ï¿½ Cup

Turmeric powder ï¿½ Tsp.

Red chili powder 1 Tsp.

Ajwain 1 Tsp.

Besan 2 Cup

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Take palak and cut them properly and keep them in a bowl. Add methi leaves in the bowl, add coriander leaves to it

2. Now grate boiled eggs, paneer in the bowl. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and ajwain to the bowl

3. Add besan in the bowl and salt to taste and mix them well. Then add water to make a binding mixture

4. Heat oil in a pan, add small dollops of binding mixture in the pan to deep fry it. Take them out of the pan when it turns light brown

5. Sprinkle chat masala and red chili powder on the pakodas and serve it with green chutney. (IANS/JC)

