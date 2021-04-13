5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people regularly think that food supplements only help them lose weight, the reality is that they have different purposes: from contributing with a vitamin, giving you energy to increasing your muscle mass.

What are Food Supplements?

Food supplements can be vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, herbs, extracts, or some type of concentrate. Its presentation is usually in capsules, tablets, powders, or liquids.

Its main function is to complete the lack of nutrients in your daily diet. Among other purposes is the increase in strength, speed, weight control, or treating any disease.

Are Food Supplements Good or Bad?

Something that you should be clear about is that no dietary supplement will work without being supplemented with a good diet. Its main objective is to improve your quality of life and for this a specialist must recommend a specific amount. No dietary supplement is bad as long as you know how to consume it correctly.

Below are five essential things you must know before using supplements. Check them out!

They Complement Your Diet .

The first thing you have to know is its specific function, which is to supplement the diet to improve the health or performance of a person.

See an Expert on the Subject

Before including supplements in your day-to-day, get advice from a specialist who will examine you and say exactly which one is right for you, as well as which one could benefit you. It should be personalized if your purpose is good nutrition and supplementation.

Even if You DO NOT Exercise, You Can Also Take Them

There are supplements such as vitamins and antioxidants that can help many people, even if they are not athletes. Now, if we focus only on people who exercise there are specific supplements for sports such as protein powder, creatine, and caffeine.

What Supplement?

The answer would be “it depends” since the following points must be taken into account: For whom? So that? Do you need it? Is it really going to benefit you?

Also, before recommending it to a patient, the seller must verify that the supplement has scientific studies that support it. It is also important that the products are purchased in establishments that meet quality standards. The important thing is to consume exactly what each person needs.

Yes to a Balanced Diet

Eating fruits, vegetables, proteins, carbohydrates, among others is more important than you think. All this accompanied by physical activity is the basis of good health.

Who Should Take Supplements

Food supplements are not for everyone. If you an underlying condition, suffer from fatigue, lack a vitamin, or are pregnant, you should surely consult your doctor about the consumption of nutritional supplements.

