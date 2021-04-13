Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Keto Diet Tips: Boost Your Ketones And Get Into Ketosis

The keto diet does dictate a diet high in fat, you still need to include a moderate amount of protein

keto diet
Keto diet is a popular weight loss routine. Pixabay

The ‘Ketogenic Diet’, also known as the Keto diet is a popular weight-loss routine followed across the world and is currently in vogue. Put simply, it’s a low-carb and high-fat diet, where the body begins to burn fat as fuel, instead of glucose. In addition to being more efficient when it comes to toning down than other calorie-restricted diets, Keto is also known to have other health benefits.

Before embarking on a Keto diet, here are six important tips suggested by Devansh Jain Nawal, Co-Founder — The Healthy Company, tok.

“Although a Keto diet is definitely known to give a lot of health benefits in addition to just reducing your weight, one must also understand that it isn’t something that should be over a long stretch, and must be undertaken as per the specific demands of each body. Not every diet is made for every individual. An easy way to boost ketosis is by using specific Keto-boosting products in the market like The Healthy Company’s Keto Green Tea. To follow a Ketogenic diet properly, always do it under the supervision of a trained nutritionist, who can time your meals accordingly and reduce your keto flu symptoms as much as possible,” he suggests.

Stay hydrated

The first and foremost thing to remember is to have enough water throughout the day. Carbohydrates act as storage facilitators for water and sodium in the body. Since carbs consumed are in limited quantities, your body water stores go down, possibly leaving you dehydrated! So drink up! If you’re someone who tends to forget, try using water consumption apps that remind you to drink water in designated minutes.

Start slow

One might think that jumping right into Keto, post following a normal routine would be the right thing to do, however, that’s simply not the case. Take the time to slowly introduce high-fat foods in your routine and to slowly reduce the carbs in your diet. This would help you in the possible reduction of constipation, diarrhea, poor energy levels, and other keto flu symptoms.

keto diet
The Keto diet is definitely known to give a lot of health benefits. Pixabay

Remain active

While on a Keto Diet, do not assume that it’s best to simply give up on exercise. It would still remain an important part of maintaining your health. However, what you could easily do is, include low-intensity exercises such as walking, light jogging, or even gentle yoga for about 30-45 minutes daily. The idea is to maintain a steady-state of physical activity and avoid workouts that demand a sudden burst of energy.

Cut down on starch and sugar

The main idea behind a keto diet is to cut on carbs. Starch and sugar are rich in carbs and need to be avoided. Ensure to cut back on foods such as cakes, sugar, candies, fruit juices, rice, wheat, pasta, veggies such as potatoes, yam, and sweet potato, and alcoholic drinks, slowly but progressively.

Indulge in fiber and protein

While the keto diet does dictate a diet high in fat, you still need to include a moderate amount of protein. Foods such as nuts and all types of seeds, and nut butter. The addition of cinnamon, pepper, ginger to meals can also help induce ketosis. Low carb veggies such as tomato, zucchini, green leafy vegetables, bell peppers, cabbage give good fiber and fill one up as well. Non-vegetarians can include red meat, chicken, whole eggs, and fatty fish like mackerel and tuna which provide a lot of protein and fiber to the body and compensate for the reduction of the carb too.

Increase salt intake

A ketogenic diet involves a paradigm shift from an intensive carb-based diet to a fat-based one. This shift unbalances the electrolyte balance in the body. So, if one mineral is affected, the other one is affected on its own. Since the consumption of processed foods goes down, sodium intake goes down considerably, one might end up feeling restless, have considerable fatigue, and other symptoms of keto flu. To avoid this, simply increase the amount of salt you add to your food. (IANS/SP)

