Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationships

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

Increasing gender bias as one of the biggest reasons for the attrition of women at the workplace

0
Women Bias
Gender bias against women in the last two years in spite of the implementation of Maternity Benefit Act. Pixabay

More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey.

According to the survey conducted by TeamLease, half of the male employees interviewed feel that there is an increase in gender bias against women in the last two years in spite of the implementation of the Maternity Benefit Act.

It added 48 percent of male employees have attributed increasing gender bias as one of the biggest reasons for the attrition of women at the workplace. Around 54 percent of the male respondents stated discrimination at the workplace to be the root cause of women not progressing in their careers. Similarly, more than 28 percent of men felt that there is an increase in gender bias in the hiring stage itself.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Elaborating about the findings, Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services, said: “It is very disturbing to know that even in today’s world women are treated differently. However, the only silver lining is that there is a growing realization amongst men that the regressive attitude and not talent that is pulling women folks down. As the saying goes, the realization is the beginning of the change, now that there is a unanimous acceptance we are hopeful that the way women are treated both at the corporate world as well as in the society will undergo a transformation.”

A detailed study covering the entire gambit of women participation at work, challenges including policies like maternity bill, as per the findings, it is not only India Inc even male employees perceives Maternity benefit Amendments Act 2017 to be not very effective. Most of the male respondents (36 percent) echoed that the act is one-sided and they were of the opinion that both the parents should get paid leave for childcare.

OTHER KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Employee/Employer /Industry sentiments on childcare leave and retention of women talent post-maternity Childcare Leave-Male Employee Perspective: 45 percent believe both parents should be provided paid leave. Most men agree that workplace gender bias has increased against women retention (48 percent) and career progression (54 percent).

Women Bias
Post-maternity women retention efforts by employers are not aligned with actual challenges highlighted by women. Pixabay

Post-maternity women retention efforts by employers: are not aligned with actual challenges highlighted by women. Nearly one in four employers (24 percent) provide flexible working hours to reduce post-maternity attrition, whereas the key challenge highlighted by women are wage cuts(30 percent)

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: एक ऐसी बर्फीली बस्ती जहाँ रहने के लिए आपको पहले सर्जरी करानी होगी

Job Opportunity Loss: Aviation, Retail, and Tourism continued to cause net job opportunity loss for women during FY 2019-20, belying expectations of net gain. Education, Real estate, and Manufacturing also caused job opportunity loss, in place of the expected mixed outlook.

Hiring outlook forecasts by geography: Of the 28 states and two union territories, 13 stayed true to the forecasts, and 17 bucked the forecasts, made for the medium term.

Of the 10 states which were expected to show a negative outlook over the medium term, six states, and two union territories have posted a higher LFPR in FY 2018-19 when compared to FY 2017-18.

ALSO READ: The Pandemic-Era Incarnation Of Self-Care

Of the 20 states that were predicted to have a moderate to a high positive outlook, nine states ended up posting a lower LFPR in FY 2018-19 than in FY 2017-18. Himachal Pradesh has the highest LFPR of 64.1 percent and Bihar has the lowest LFPR of 4.5 percent. (IANS)

Previous articleHere Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels
Next articleGut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

NewsGram Desk - 0
One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation...
Read more
Lead Story

Here Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

NewsGram Desk - 0
Emotional intelligence tends to fuel one's performance on the personal front as well as professionally. Right from your self-assurance, empathy, and positivity to your...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation...
Read more

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey. According to...
Read more

Here Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Emotional intelligence tends to fuel one's performance on the personal front as well as professionally. Right from your self-assurance, empathy, and positivity to your...
Read more

Cooking With Biomass Fuels Damages Lungs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who cook with biomass fuels like wood are at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of...
Read more

Pregnancy Stress Affects Infant’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that infants' brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mothers experience during pregnancy. The study, published in the journal eLife,...
Read more

What Does The Future Hold For Online Entertainment?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
It’s hard to say exactly what kind of the year 2020 has been for the entertainment industry. While cinemas and theatres across the western world...
Read more

Self-Care Guidelines To Boost Immunity, With Special Reference To Respiratory Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the monsoon winding down and winter moving in, colder weather will arrive soon, making us more prone to catching the flu or common...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada