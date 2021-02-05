Friday, February 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 90% Office Workers Are Dealing With WFH Related Health Problems
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

90% Office Workers Are Dealing With WFH Related Health Problems

9 out of 10 are experiencing real health problems, and the number of workers sitting for more than 8 hours a day has increased nearly 90 percent

0
office workers
9 out of 10 are experiencing real health problems. Pixabay

According to a recent survey, workers are sitting 20 percent more than they did pre-pandemic, 9 out of 10 are experiencing real health problems, and the number of workers sitting for more than 8 hours a day has increased nearly 90 percent.

The survey was conducted by Herman Miller. Of the 1,000 office workers (who are working from home) surveyed, nearly 90 percent of them reported experiencing pain or ailments such as a stiff neck (39.4 percent), back pain (53.13 percent), difficulty sleeping (44.28 percent), sore arms (34.53 percent), sore legs (33.83 percent), and headaches or eye strain (27.26 percent) since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Wellness has always been a prominent New Year’s focus, featuring a plethora of new gym memberships, diet plans, and better bedtimes. But after a year that altered every facet of normal life, it’s no surprise to see massive shifts.

“Diet, exercise, drinking enough water — all of those are key if you want to impact your health. But you can’t stop there. For total wellness, we need to think about how and where we sit just as much. Now after experiencing work away from their ergonomically equipped offices, people are starting to finally believe it,” says Debbie Propst, President of Herman Miller Group Retail.

office workers
WFH related pain and aliments. Pixabay

“Statistically speaking, those are some shocking numbers. Anecdotally, we heard of lots of issues from our own employees and worked to provide them ways to get proper office furniture for their homes. To better help other companies and individuals, we needed to understand the impact the migration from office to work-from-home had on workers. What we found was people are inside more, sitting longer than they ever have, and don’t have the right equipment to perform their best or quite frankly; stay healthy.”

ALSO READ: 55% Millennials Say WFH Has Increased The Time Spent On Email

While people certainly knew the difference between a dining chair and an office chair prior to the pandemic, they underestimated the value of ergonomic office furniture. More than half responded they are not working in a home office space but instead are typically working from the kitchen or dining room table, couch, bed, and/or car. “At the start of the pandemic, people were happy sitting anywhere,” adds Propst. “But as days turned to weeks and weeks to months, people really began to feel unhealthy and recognize the need for ergonomic solutions.”

The research found that nearly 8 out of 10 office workers who are now working from home believe having a better home office setup would help them to be more productive while 95 percent agreed they need improvements (such as an ergonomically designed chair, an extra monitor, or a height-adjustable desk) to feel more comfortable and healthy working from home. The survey found that over 40 percent rank an ergonomically designed office chair at the top of their wish list. (IANS)

Previous articleGenetic Mutations Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer By 80%: Experts
Next articleDelight Your Five Senses With The Perfect Guide Of Rainbow Nation

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

How Air Pollution May Rise Up CVD Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that fine particulate matter has a detrimental impact on cardiovascular health by activating the production of inflammatory cells in the bone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Zinc May Help With Fertility During Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that zinc supplements for both men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the pandemic may...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dialysis Patients On Four Times Risk Of Covid19 Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
People undergoing long-term dialysis are almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination, a new study suggests....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Air Pollution May Rise Up CVD Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that fine particulate matter has a detrimental impact on cardiovascular health by activating the production of inflammatory cells in the bone...
Read more

Zinc May Help With Fertility During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that zinc supplements for both men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the pandemic may...
Read more

Dialysis Patients On Four Times Risk Of Covid19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People undergoing long-term dialysis are almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination, a new study suggests....
Read more

Study: Women Are Likely To Suffer Death Due To Cardiac Arrest In Night

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are more likely than men to suffer sudden death due to cardiac arrest during night-time hours, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Study: “Anywhere” Workforce Emerged As A Top Challenge Until 2023

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With Covid-19 disrupting the world of work, "anywhere" workforce has now emerged as a top challenge until 2023 for many Indian CEOs, said an...
Read more

Artificial Intelligence Driven Mobile Application For Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven mobile application for Covid-19 patients to monitor and accurately...
Read more

Delight Your Five Senses With The Perfect Guide Of Rainbow Nation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With its adventurous atmosphere, stunning wildlife, vibrant culture, rich heritage, and a varied bouquet of scenic surroundings spanning all geographical landforms, South Africa is...
Read more

90% Office Workers Are Dealing With WFH Related Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, workers are sitting 20 percent more than they did pre-pandemic, 9 out of 10 are experiencing real health problems,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada