Jadavpur University student died by drowning, says initial autopsy report

Kolkata, Sep 13: The third-year female student of Jadavpur University in West Bengal has died by drowning, according to the initial post-mortem examination report.

However, it is not clear from the initial autopsy report whether she was drunk or not.

According to the police, they are awaiting the viscera report, which will take some time to arrive, to determine whether drugs or other toxic substances were present in her body at the time of drowning.

However, the initial autopsy report stated that no signs of injury were found on the body.

Sources said that the female student, along with some of her friends, was drinking alcohol beside a pond on the campus. Later, all of them wanted to get into the water. During police interrogation, the friends claimed that they warned the female student not to get into the water, as she didn't know how to swim.

However, she went into the pond as it was not that deep. She soon lost her balance and began drowning, said the source.

Her friends picked her up from the pond and called for help. The security guards were also informed. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead.