MP Cough Syrup Horror: Death toll rises to 13 in Chhindwara as another toddler Succumbs in Nagpur

Chhindwara/Nagpur, Oct 7: In a heart-wrenching escalation of Madhya Pradesh's ongoing public health crisis, one-and-a-half-year-old Dhani Dehariya from Junapani village in Tamia tehsil breathed her last at Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), succumbing to acute renal failure triggered by the contaminated Coldrif cough syrup.

"This marks the 13th confirmed child fatality," Naresh Gonnade, Chief Medical Health Officer of Chhindwara district, told IANS.

However, he remained tight-lipped when asked if the death was linked to the toxic elixir, which has cast a shadow over the tribal heartland of Chhindwara district, claiming young lives aged between one and eight years.

However, the state government has not declared the exact number of deaths linked to toxic cough syrup.

Dhani, a frail girl battling a persistent cough and cold, who, according to her parents, was prescribed the "deadly" syrup by Praveen Soni during a consultation at his private clinic in Parasia just days before her condition deteriorated.

Dhani's desperate parents rushed her to the local community health centre on September 26 after she exhibited symptoms of severe dehydration and oliguria - hallmarks of kidney shutdown.

"She was under treatment at Nagpur Medical College and died Monday night," the CMHO said.

Transferred to GMCH-Nagpur amid suspicions of poisoning, the toddler fought valiantly for 11 days on dialysis and ventilator support, but succumbed to multi-organ failure, a doctor from Nagpur told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Authorities confirmed the syrup's role through toxicology reports, revealing diethylene glycol (DEG) - a lethal industrial solvent used in brake fluids and antifreeze - at 48.6 per cent concentration in the batch, far exceeding safe limits.