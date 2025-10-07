Nigerian National Detained in Delhi for Overstaying visa, Deportation Initiated

New Delhi, Oct 7: In a significant crackdown on illegal foreign nationals, the Operations Cell of the South West District Police has successfully traced and detained a Nigerian national found to be overstaying in India, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The detained individual, identified as Apeh Nnanna Malachy, aged 39, is a resident of Enuguezike, Nigeria. He had been staying in India after his medical visa expired.

"Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising ASI Vinod Kumar, ASI Dharmendra, HC Mohit, HC Narender and HC Prashant was constituted under the leadership of Insp. Ram Kumar, I/C AATS/SW and under the supervision of Vijaypal Tomar, ACP/Operations, South West District. The team was briefed to identify illegal migrants by conducting thorough checks, particularly in vulnerable areas of the South-West District," the police statement read.

According to the officials, on October 3, the team received a tip-off about a suspicious foreign national roaming in the Nangal Raya and Vasant Kunj South area.

Upon intercepting the individual and conducting a thorough verification, it was revealed that Malachy had entered India on March 15, 2021, on a medical visa, which expired on May 24, 2021, the police said.