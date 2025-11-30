Administration

A Ghost Plane in Plain Sight: How Air India Lost Track of a Boeing 737 for 12 Years

Air India lost track of a Boeing 737-200, nicknamed 'Baby Boeing', for over 12 years, before finally 'finding' it in November 2025. The 43-year-old cargo plane was flown by many airlaines before Air India 'misplaced' it during its messy 2022 takeover.
A Boeing 737-200, designated VT-EKC, in 2011, while in use by Indian Airlines. Side profile of the plane parked at an airport - it has a white body and red tail.
Air India lost track of its 'Baby Boeing' for 12 years, despite the plane racking up crores worth of parking charges.Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfielding, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Author:
Dhruv Sharma
Updated on

Key Points

Air India lost track of its 'Baby Boeing' for 12 years, despite the plane racking up crores worth of parking charges.
The plane, nicknamed 'Baby Boeing', was a cargo plane first flown by Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, and then India Post, before being acquired by Air India.
It was lost by the company during its messy 2022 takeover by the Tata Group and has now been sold, dismantled, and transported to Bengaluru for engineering practice.

For twelve long years, a Boeing 737-200 quietly occupied a parking bay at Kolkata’s airport. The engines were intact, the registration VT-EHH was visible, and the birds had built a thriving real estate empire on its wings. The only people who did not seem to notice were the owners.

Air India, it turned out, had forgotten the plane existed.

The 43 year old aircraft, nicknamed Baby Boeing, was built in 1982 and once flown by Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, and later on cargo and India Post routes. It was officially grounded in 2012. It was never deregistered, never scrapped, and never removed. Instead, it slipped out of internal databases during the 2022 takeover by the Tata Group. A ₹100 crore asset disappeared on paper while sitting in plain sight.

Kolkata airport kept sending parking bills for years, which piled into crores. But Air India’s system showed no such aircraft. The invoices were ignored, disputed, or politely filed into the void.

The mystery unravelled only in mid 2025, when airport authorities demanded its removal to make space for a new hangar. When officials pointed at the aircraft, Air India executives reportedly replied, “Which aircraft?”

See Also: Air India Cockroach Incident: Crew’s Log Entry on Dubai-Bound Flight Goes Viral, Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’

A frantic dive into old logbooks finally exposed the embarrassing truth. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in an internal communication, called it “highly unusual” and admitted the airline had “lost complete track” of the jet.

On November 14, 2025, engineers began dismantling the 737: wings, tail, engines, and finally the fuselage, which was cut into three parts. Escorted by police, the sections travelled 1,600 km along NH-16 and NH-48, carefully avoiding low bridges that once trapped another Air India 737 under a Durgapur overpass in 2019. The aircraft is now a full scale training mock up, after being sold to an Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) facility in Bengaluru.

This is not the first time an Air India aircraft has gone missing from memory. At least four others have been moved out of Kolkata after years of neglect. But VT-EHH will likely remain the most infamous example of how an entire jet can vanish from spreadsheets while never moving an inch on the tarmac.

Sometimes, the real ghosts of aviation never leave the ground. [Rh]

Suggested Reading:

A Boeing 737-200, designated VT-EKC, in 2011, while in use by Indian Airlines. Side profile of the plane parked at an airport - it has a white body and red tail.
6 Key findings of the preliminary report of Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

air india
Boeing 737
Lost Plane

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com