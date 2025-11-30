A Ghost Plane in Plain Sight: How Air India Lost Track of a Boeing 737 for 12 Years

For twelve long years, a Boeing 737-200 quietly occupied a parking bay at Kolkata’s airport. The engines were intact, the registration VT-EHH was visible, and the birds had built a thriving real estate empire on its wings. The only people who did not seem to notice were the owners.

Air India, it turned out, had forgotten the plane existed.

The 43 year old aircraft, nicknamed Baby Boeing, was built in 1982 and once flown by Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, and later on cargo and India Post routes. It was officially grounded in 2012. It was never deregistered, never scrapped, and never removed. Instead, it slipped out of internal databases during the 2022 takeover by the Tata Group. A ₹100 crore asset disappeared on paper while sitting in plain sight.

Kolkata airport kept sending parking bills for years, which piled into crores. But Air India’s system showed no such aircraft. The invoices were ignored, disputed, or politely filed into the void.

The mystery unravelled only in mid 2025, when airport authorities demanded its removal to make space for a new hangar. When officials pointed at the aircraft, Air India executives reportedly replied, “Which aircraft?”