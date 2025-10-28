Air India Cockroach Incident: Crew’s Log Entry on Dubai-Bound Flight Goes Viral, Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’



The shared image shows the cockroach entry in the flight’s maintenance log right next to another note that read, “90 percent IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) INOP (Inoperative).” Memes and jokes flooded the internet, with users quipping, “Was there a trial, a gallows, or the removal of evidence?” Another joked, “I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not.”



Although the incident generated laughs online, it also raised concerns regarding pest control and hygiene protocols. Questions arose about how a cockroach could be found on one of India’s key international routes. Such sightings, even if rare, should not occur, as passengers expect their flight experience to feel safe, seamless, and comfortable. These occurrences not only spark humour and scandal but also highlight genuine human reactions from all corners.



The original poster is a recognised aviation journalist, but there has been no response from Air India or its representatives. The authenticity of the logbook image also remains unverified. Therefore, while the odd humour of the moment captured public attention, it also served as a reminder of the unseen, detailed world behind every flight — the checklists, the logs, and the minor incidents that rarely make the news unless someone records them in an unusual way. [Rh]