Air India Cockroach Incident: Crew’s Log Entry on Dubai-Bound Flight Goes Viral, Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’

Passenger spots live cockroach on Air India’s Delhi–Dubai flight.
Crew’s log note “Cockroach hanged until death” goes viral online.
Incident sparks humour and hygiene concerns; airline yet to respond.
A passenger on Air India’s Delhi-to-Dubai flight (AI 315) noticed a live cockroach crawling around the aircraft on 24th October 2025. The crew’s response to the incident came with a twist, issuing a maintenance note that read, “Cockroach found alive by guest - cockroach hanged until death.” The scene unfolded mid-air at over 35,000 feet, and the airline has not yet responded to the widely shared post.
The passenger who spotted the intruder felt unsettled and lodged a complaint. The cabin crew noted the issue as part of their duty to ensure the passenger’s comfort during the journey. However, the incident soon went viral online, bridging the gap between aviation routine and social media humour.
The shared image shows the cockroach entry in the flight’s maintenance log right next to another note that read, “90 percent IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) INOP (Inoperative).” Memes and jokes flooded the internet, with users quipping, “Was there a trial, a gallows, or the removal of evidence?” Another joked, “I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not.”
Although the incident generated laughs online, it also raised concerns regarding pest control and hygiene protocols. Questions arose about how a cockroach could be found on one of India’s key international routes. Such sightings, even if rare, should not occur, as passengers expect their flight experience to feel safe, seamless, and comfortable. These occurrences not only spark humour and scandal but also highlight genuine human reactions from all corners.
The original poster is a recognised aviation journalist, but there has been no response from Air India or its representatives. The authenticity of the logbook image also remains unverified. Therefore, while the odd humour of the moment captured public attention, it also served as a reminder of the unseen, detailed world behind every flight — the checklists, the logs, and the minor incidents that rarely make the news unless someone records them in an unusual way. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: