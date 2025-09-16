: Sahara Group assets disposed of in a clandestine manner, says ED

Sahara Group disposed of assets in a clandestine manner, says ED

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata, on Monday, alleged that a number of Sahara Group assets, which were acquired out of the deposits collected from the public, were being disposed of in a clandestine manner via cash transactions, said the agency in a statement.

The central investigation agency filed a charge sheet in the matter before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on September 6.

It named Anil V Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma, both arrested in the case by the ED and presently lodged in jail under judicial custody, as accused in the matter.

Abraham was an executive director of Sahara Group's core management team, while Verma, a property broker, served as a long-time associate of the group, the agency said.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has filed prosecution complaint on 06/09/2025 u/s. 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case of Sahara Group within 60 days of the arrest of Jitendra Prasad Verma and Anil Vilaparampil Abraham. They have been made accused in the case along with other individuals and entities," said the agency.

The statement further said, "It has been revealed that many properties of the Sahara Group, which were acquired out of the deposits collected from the public, were being disposed of in a clandestine manner involving huge cash transactions. During the investigation, it has been established that Anil V. Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma played a significant role in the disposal of such properties in collusion with others. They were actively involved in facilitating, coordinating, and executing transactions relating to the alienation of assets of the Sahara Group."

The money laundering case had started based on a clutch of 500 FIRs filed by police against Sahara Group entities, including a company named Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (HICCSL).

It was alleged in the police complaints that large-scale cheating of depositors was orchestrated through forced redeposits and denial of maturity payments.