BRS, YSR Congress welcome SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad, Sep 15: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao extended his gratitude and welcomed the Supreme Court order.

He said BRS consistently voiced concerns against the contentious provisions of the Act, which under the guise of progressiveness, propagated polarisation and threatened the communal harmony of our nation.

"We fought against the problematic clauses of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning how one decides who is a Muslim or how a government official can arbitrarily determine ownership of Waqf properties," said KTR. "There are numerous such issues with the Act that could fuel divisive politics."

The former minister said that BRS has always strived to protect the communal fabric of the nation, prioritizing unity and strength over politics. In the Rajya Sabha, BRS fought with all its might against the Act's problematic provisions. The party will continue to fight for the values of a strong and united India whenever required, he said.

"For BRS, this nation is more important than politics. We believe in a strong and united India," emphasized KTR.