The green paradox of Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam

On 9 September 2025, Ethiopia officially inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile. Costing about US$5 billion and producing up to 5,150 megawatts of electricity, the GERD is Africa’s largest hydroelectric plant and among the world’s twenty biggest. The project doubles Ethiopia’s generation capacity, holds a reservoir of 64 billion cubic metres, and is expected to provide energy to millions of people.

But the GERD is more than an engineering feat. It embodies a paradox of modern development: a renewable energy project celebrated as a national triumph and a beacon of climate-friendly growth, but one whose benefits are unevenly distributed and whose existence deepens geopolitical fault lines.

For Ethiopia, it is the crowning achievement of a generation. For Egypt, it is an existential threat. For Sudan, it is both a promise and a risk. And for Africa as a whole, it is a test case: can an African nation turn national pride into continental benefit?

A dam that united a divided nation

When construction began in 2011, Ethiopia was mired in ethnic divisions and recurring conflict. Yet the GERD became a rare unifying symbol. Around 91 percent of its funding came from the state budget, complemented by bond purchases and voluntary contributions from citizens and diaspora communities.

This unusual financing model gave the dam the aura of a collective project. Ethiopians were repeatedly asked to donate or buy government bonds, transforming the dam into a monument of resilience and self-reliance. Analysts said the sense of shared ownership turned the GERD into more than concrete and steel: a national rallying point.

For Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the dam is the centrepiece of Ethiopia’s “renaissance narrative” – proof that the country can build world-class infrastructure without relying on external loans or donors.