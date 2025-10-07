India Calls Out Pakistan’s “Delusional Tirade” on Kashmir and Women’s Rights at UNSC

During an open discussion on women, peace, and security at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 7th October 2025, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, took a strong stand against Pakistan. He criticized the country for its remarks on the situation of Kashmiri women. He accused Pakistan of committing “systematic genocide” and ironically talking about women’s security in India.

Harish said, “A country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole.” He also highlighted Operation Searchlight conducted by Pakistan’s army on East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), which led to over 300,000 Bengali deaths and the displacement of 10 million refugees, as per records. Harish went on to question how Pakistan authorized its army to launch a systematic campaign where 400,000 women citizens were mass raped by their own soldiers.

The discussion took place during the annual UNSC open debate on the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, marking the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325. The resolution was adopted by the UN Security Council on 31st October 2000, which aims to protect women from wartime sexual violence.