Journalism is the oxygen of democracy: How Sudan’s information crisis reflects a global reality

This story By Meera Selva originally appeared on Global Voices on 17 October 2025

Now more than ever, we need to talk about the importance of journalism. This is not about journalism as an abstract ideal, or as an industry fighting for survival, but as a living, breathing force that connects people to the information they need.

Protecting journalism is not just about saving newsrooms. It is about safeguarding people’s right to usable, trusted information, which is the very foundation of healthy societies everywhere.

It is literally about saving lives.

Because when information is deliberately and continually withheld from those who need it most, other human rights violations quickly follow.

In Sudan’s devastating multi-faceted war, a promising nascent journalism scene is being dismantled and weaponised. The journalists who reported with such energy about the political movements that upturned the old order had created a new, pluralistic, vibrant media sector. But with the start of the conflict in 2023, the information space has emerged as a parallel battlefield where warring parties readily spread disinformation and routinely suppress independent journalism.

What’s more, access to news is deeply unequal: women, displaced people, those with disabilities, and rural communities are often excluded from critical information because of poor connectivity and destroyed infrastructure. Military control of online spaces further restricts people’s access.

Sudan’s fragile information ecosystem reflects both the peril faced by journalists and the resilience of efforts to sustain independent reporting.

A report recently published by Internews has mapped the Sudanese media ecosystem, revealing the severe challenges this sector is facing, as well as the incredible and vital work that Sudanese journalists on the ground are carrying out for all of us.

Systematic attacks on media

Both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have destroyed media infrastructure, leaving journalists without livelihoods. Many self-censor, particularly around corruption and security agencies, while others have been forced to align with armed groups to survive.

Surveillance, cyber harassment, and arbitrary arrests under cybercrime laws are common. The result is a skills vacuum, with experienced journalists having fled, leaving behind less experienced individuals thrust into reporting roles.

The warring parties also maintain sophisticated media operations funded by their gold mining revenues. The war itself began with and continues to be sustained by information manipulation with false promises of quick victory and continued mobilisation narratives that prevent peace.

This underscores why neutrality is not an option. When propaganda is the engine of war, failing to challenge it means becoming complicit in its spread. Understanding how information is weaponised in Sudan is crucial because the same tactics are increasingly deployed across global conflicts to manipulate public opinion and obstruct peace.

The hollowing out of Sudan’s media isn’t just a local tragedy: it allows warlords to operate in the shadows, unchecked by scrutiny. Without accurate testimony, the international community cannot deliver the precise support Sudanese citizens desperately need to survive this conflict.