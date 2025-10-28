Madagascar’s Education Crisis: A System on the Edge

The root of the trouble begins in primary school. According to World Bank data from 2025, only 66.6 percent of girls and 60.6 percent of boys in Madagascar complete primary school, while the world average is 88.3 percent. This rate continues to drop as children age, with a gross enrollment rate in secondary education of 36 percent for girls and 34 percent for boys, and a gross enrollment rate in tertiary education of only six percent across genders.

Many who remain in school do not reach expected learning outcomes. According to a press release from the World Bank, only 25 percent of children in Madagascar are able to read proficiently upon finishing primary school. The report also noted a high repetition rate of 25.3 percent in public schools, which is twice the Sub-Saharan Africa average.

This can partly be attributed to a high reliance on underqualified community teachers (FRAM, short for Fikambanan'ny ray aman-drenin'ny mpianatra), according to the Education Solidarity Network. The local parent associations recruit and pay teachers when the government cannot. Even though these teachers are vital to the system since they are still better than having no teachers at all, they are often under-resourced. Around 60 percent of the primary and preschool teaching workforce in the country were headed by FRAMs in 2024. Most of them are unqualified and lack the most basic skills to teach.

In Madagascar, the pupil-to-teacher ratio (PTR) in primary education is 39.81, meaning that on average, there is one teacher for roughly 40 primary school students. This is slightly lower than the average PTR in primary school for low-income countries, which is 41.92.

On top of that, infrastructure is critically lacking. In some secluded parts of the country, there are often no schools at all, or only one three-classroom school for a rural area with hundreds of children. Recurring natural disasters like cyclones destroy 1,000–2,000 classrooms each year, making it challenging to maintain infrustructure.

The country invests only 2.8 percent to 3 percent of its GDP in education, and only 0.1 percent in research, which is below the regional average of 3.7 percent and about 5 percent in high-income countries. Schools must operate with damaged roofs, missing textbooks, and crowded classrooms. The World Bank has warned about the urgent need for investment in education in Madagascar.