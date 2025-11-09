Waves of Violent Attacks Leave Thousands Dead in North-Central Nigeria

Tragedy struck some communities in Kwara State, Nigeria, on June 30th, when armed bandits ambushed people in Gada Woro community, Edu Local Government Area (LGA), resulting in the death of three vigilantes and leaving several security operatives injured. Seven days later, three people were kidnapped in the neighboring Gbugbu community.

In another horrible incident on September 22, 2025, bandits launched a deadly attack on the Oke Ode community in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State, Nigeria. They killed 11 forest guards and the community head, and also kidnapped some of the residents.

These attacks came amid a rising wave of attacks, kidnappings, and killings that have gripped communities in Kwara South and Kwara North senatorial districts in recent months.

A day after the deadly attack at Oke Ode community, September 23, bandits attacked a mining site at Agbonran community of Ifelodun LGA, killing a police officer connected with the company and abducting three other policemen. Four days later, bandits attacked the Tsaragi community of Edu LGA. After firing multiple gunshots into the air, the armed gunmen abducted a businessman named Suleiman Ndana.

The armed bandit groups, seeing no government response or reprisal, stepped up their attacks, moving from small-scale abductions to attacking larger communities. Before the Oke Ode killings, the bandits had attacked communities such as Babanla, Baba Sango, Oreke, Ganmu Aliheri, and many others. Human Rights Watch (HRW) estimates that at least 638 villages have been attacked over the last two years across Nigeria.

These attacks have led to at least 10,000 deaths over the last two years and the displacement of many residents of the affected communities. Due to fear of potential attacks, many have fled their homes and relocated to Ilorin and other neighboring communities to seek refuge.