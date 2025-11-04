Trump Endorses Cuomo Ahead of NYC Mayoral Election, Chides Zohran Mamdani ‘Communist’ Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Mamdani accused Trump of being “threatened” by his campaign and vowed to fight for working-class New Yorkers
Cuomo distanced himself from Trump, saying the endorsement was simply opposition to Mamdani.
Voters in New York City are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 04, 2025. They are ready to decide one of the most closely watched mayoral races in decades. The contest featured three prominent figures: Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist and state assemblyman; Andrew Cuomo, the 67-year-old former New York governor running as an independent; and Curtis Sliwa, the 71-year-old Republican and founder of the Guardian Angels crime patrol.
If Mamdani wins, he would make history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in over a century. Cuomo, on the other hand, is eyeing a political comeback just four years after stepping down as governor amid multiple sexual harassment allegations. For Sliwa, the race presents a long-shot chance to place a Republican at the helm of the nation’s largest city.
U.S. President Donald Trump has injected himself into the race — calling Mamdani a “communist” and warning that New York City’s “survival” is at stake if he wins. On the eve of the election, Trump issued a rare endorsement for Andrew Cuomo, urging his supporters to back the former governor.
“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not.”
In earlier remarks, Trump also threatened to cut federal funds to New York if Mamdani became mayor, claiming he would only provide “the very minimum required.” The president said,
“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!,” Mr. Trump said.
Responding to Trump’s attacks, Mamdani said the president’s rhetoric proves that his campaign poses a genuine threat to entrenched power. In an interview with CNN, Mamdani said:
“You can clearly see that Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign. He’s threatened by it because, like his, we’ve diagnosed the crisis in working-class New Yorkers’ lives — the cost of living. But unlike him, we’re actually going to deliver on that.”
He also accused Trump of prioritizing luxury over public welfare, referencing reports that the president spent hundreds of millions remodeling the White House ballroom while millions struggle to afford food.
“While he’s spending $300 million remodeling a ballroom, that same amount could provide SNAP benefits for 100,000 New Yorkers,” Mamdani said, referencing the ongoing government shutdown affecting food aid programs.
Mamdani further slammed Trump’s funding threats, saying, “This money that we’re talking about is money that New York City is owed. It’s not Donald Trump’s to decide which city or state gets what. We’ll fight for what’s rightfully ours.”
Cuomo, who has had a long and complicated history with Trump, responded cautiously to the president’s endorsement, calling it more an anti-Mamdani move than support for him. “He’s not endorsing me,” Cuomo said. “He’s opposing Mamdani.”
Cuomo has pitched himself as the only candidate with the experience to manage Trump’s administration, referencing his clashes with Washington during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I fought Donald Trump,” Cuomo said during a recent debate. “When I’m fighting for New York, I am not going to stop.”
However, Mamdani has sought to link Cuomo to Trump’s political machine, saying, “We’ve known since the primary that Andrew Cuomo was funded by the same billionaires that gave us Donald Trump’s second term… This is the man Trump wants to be mayor — not because he’ll be good for New Yorkers, but because he’ll be good for Donald Trump.”
Survey Polls suggest that Mamdani leads ahead of Cuomo and Sliwa, buoyed by strong support among younger voters, working-class communities, and progressives. His campaign has focused on housing affordability, rent freezes, and economic fairness, pledging to “make life easier” for ordinary New Yorkers.
“The answer to a Donald Trump presidency is not to create its mirror image here in City Hall,” Mamdani said. “It’s to create an alternative that believes in the dignity of everyone who calls this city home.”
Current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race in September amid scandals, leaving a political vacuum that has only intensified the fight. Over 735,000 New Yorkers have already voted early — nearly four times more than in the 2021 election. [Rh]
