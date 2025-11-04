Trump Endorses Cuomo Ahead of NYC Mayoral Election, Chides Zohran Mamdani ‘Communist’ Policies

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not.”

In earlier remarks, Trump also threatened to cut federal funds to New York if Mamdani became mayor, claiming he would only provide “the very minimum required.” The president said,

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!,” Mr. Trump said.