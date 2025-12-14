How Kenya’s New Seed-Sharing Law Forces Marigat Women to Store Seeds into Foodbanks to Protect Traditional Maize Varieties

The case saw renewed hope when Justice Rhoda Rutto ruled that major parts of the seed law were unconstitutional in November 2025, bringing national attention to the issue. She overturned restrictions that deemed the saving, sharing and sale of uncertified seeds by smallholder farmers illegal. The judgment struck down provisions that granted exclusive rights to commercial seed producers while penalising farmers. It also recognised the traditional practice of Farmer Managed Seed Systems as an essential part of food production and the cultural life of millions of Kenyans.



The ruling was a landmark victory that helped safeguard seed sovereignty, affirming farmers’ rights to choose, save and exchange seeds of their choice. However, the legal battle is not yet over, as the government plans to challenge the High Court’s ruling.



The struggle has also been supported by practical evidence from the ground. Farmers conducted experiments by sowing both hybrid and local seeds on the same farmland under identical conditions. The results showed that the local varieties survived and recovered after prolonged dry spells, while the hybrid seeds failed to produce a single cob, unable to withstand the local climatic conditions. With unpredictable rains becoming the new norm, seeds that can survive independently of external inputs are increasingly vital, a role traditional varieties continue to fulfil.



Seed sharing systems remain widespread in Kenya, with more than 100 communities engaging in similar practices, underscoring their importance and relevance. The people of Marigat are fighting not only to protect their seeds, but also to preserve an agricultural heritage that has sustained families for generations.