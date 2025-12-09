Trump Says “India Should Not Be Dumping Rice,” Hints at Another Tariff on India as Farmers Complain About Cheap Rice Imports

Kennedy pointed out that the tariff measures are helping to some extent, but added, “we need to double down,” during the White House roundtable. Trump responded by asking, “You want more?” referring to the already high tariffs placed on countries including India.

Earlier this year, the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods due to India purchasing oil and weapons from Russia. These tariffs are among the highest in the world. The 50% tariff was later followed by an additional 25% penalty on India’s trade with Russia, which the U.S. claims helps fund the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the roundtable, Trump assured the farmers that he would investigate the issue. He then asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to note down the names of the countries accused of “dumping rice” into the U.S. market. “Give me the countries, if you could. Go ahead. India — who else? Mark it down, Scott,” he said.

This sudden threat of new tariffs raises the question of whether trade talks between the U.S. and New Delhi are once again at risk. The President also hinted that he might impose new tariffs on fertilizers imported from Canada to boost U.S. production. He said, “A lot of it does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster here.”

In October 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with the President to discuss a potential trade deal between the two countries.

A U.S. delegation will visit India from December 10–12 to continue discussions on a trade agreement focused on tariffs. Reports indicate that the U.S. team will be led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Rick Switzer, while Joint Secretary Darpan Jain from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will represent India.



