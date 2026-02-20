Morocco Faces Global Backlash Over Mass Killing of up to 3 Million Stray Dogs Ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup as Report Highlights ‘Massacre’ and Torturous Conditions

Morocco is facing mounting international scrutiny following allegations that stray dogs are being killed in large numbers as the country prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. The situation, which has been in the news since late 2023, has received renewed attention after an in-depth investigation into it by The Athletic was published January 2026, and a coalition of international animal rights groups sent a 91-page-long file to The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), detailing animal abuses across the country.

A joint investigation and advocacy campaign led by the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) alleges that hundreds of thousands of dogs are being killed annually, with campaigners warning that as many as three million could ultimately be targeted. Activists claim dogs are being “poisoned with strychnine either through directly injecting into the dog or through placing it in food,” while “gunmen using rifles and pistols are also accused of patrolling streets and shooting stray animals.”

A statement by the coalition said: “The dogs are left to bleed out, often thrashing around and screaming in agony… Their bodies are often left to rot where they fall.”

The IAWPC has compiled a 91-page dossier containing photographs, documents and testimonies detailing methods including shooting, poisoning and burning. According to the coalition, around 300,000 free-roaming dogs were already being killed annually before Morocco was confirmed in 2023 as a World Cup co-host, with numbers allegedly increasing since.

An investigation by The Athletic, which referred to the situation as a ‘massacre’, described a facility on the outskirts of Marrakech – reportedly an abattoir – where captured dogs are allegedly transported in vans. Witnesses cited in the report said animals were rounded up using nooses and metal clamps and taken to holding sites out of public view. Some were allegedly shot, poisoned or left to starve, while others were crammed into small pens without light or ventilation.

Other reports have also highlighted instances of poisoning using strychnine, public shootings, inhumane and violent captures, accidental attacks on citizens, and the complicity of administrative officials.