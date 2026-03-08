Cameroonians Turn to Private Solar Grids in Response to Prolonged Power Cuts

In Mile four of the New Council area in Bamenda, of the North West region of Cameroon, residents have increasingly turned to solar energy to cope with prolonged and unpredictable electricity disruptions as the country’s electricity crisis intensified. For the past two years, households in this part of town say they have experienced inconsistent or completely absent power from the national grid managed by Eneo Cameroon, the company responsible for the production, distribution, and sale of electrical energy in Cameroon.

Officials have attributed widespread power shortages to technical and hydrological factors. In January 2025, the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy explained that reduced generation at major hydroelectric stations, including Songloulou, Edea, and Memve’ele, and the shutdown of certain thermal plants contributed to diminished power supply, prompting rationing and frequent outages across the interconnected grid.

Frustrated by repeated delays in restoring stable electricity, inhabitants of the New Council area contributed personal funds to purchase a community transformer in mid-January 2026. The investment was intended to improve access during extended outages. Despite this, the power supply remains intermittent, prompting many residents to adopt decentralized solar systems in their homes as an alternative. Godwin Benyella, a resident of Mile 4 Nkwen, said: